Welcome to Complaint Assistant
- Choose a complaint category on the left. Choosing a complaint category will present several sub-categories.
- If you can’t find a match select the “No Match Found” option and we will categorize your complaint for you.
- Answer a few questions related to your complaint and then tell us what happened in your own words.
Complaints from consumers help us detect patterns of fraud and abuse. The FTC would like to know about your complaint and the Complaint Assistant will help guide you.
Unwanted Telemarketing, Text, or SPAMClick a sub-category below to begin filing your complaint
- Telemarketing: Unwanted telemarketing calls on a landline or mobile device
- Text: Unwanted text messages on a mobile device
- SPAM: Unsolicited or fraudulent emails
- NO MATCH FOUND: Unable to find any sub-categories that match your complaint topic? Click here to file your complaint and we will categorize it for you.
The FTC cannot resolve individual complaints, but we can provide information about what next steps to take.
How much information you give us is up to you. We share your report with local, state, federal, and foreign law enforcement partners. Your report might be used to investigate cases or in a legal proceeding. If we need to know more about your report, it helps us to have your contact information. Please read our Privacy Policy to learn how we protect your personal information, and when we share it outside the FTC.
The National Do Not Call Registry gives you a choice about whether to receive telemarketing calls at home. Most telemarketers should not call your number once it has been on the registry for 31 days. If they do, you can file a complaint at www.donotcall.gov.
econsumer.gov is where you can report international scams and learn about other steps you can take to combat fraud. Your complaints help consumer protection agencies around the world spot trends and work together to prevent international scams.